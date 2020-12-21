McCoy completed 19 of 31 pass attempts for 221 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Browns.

If we were to ever assign a universal benchmark to describe the cutoff for an "acceptable" NFL quarterback stat line (similar to the Mendoza Line in baseball), McCoy's final results may serve as the best example. He wasn't necessarily bad by any means, but he certainly was not good either. The 34-year-old is a solid veteran backup quarterback that can protect the ball and move the chains on a team with a good defense and running game, two things the Giants currently do not possess. Starter Daniel Jones (ankle/hamstring) remains sidelined, but his status for next week's matchup against the Ravens has yet to be determined.