McCoy is expected to start against the Browns on Sunday night, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCoy, who began his NFL career as a third-round pick by the Browns back in 2010, looks like he'll get a chance to helm the Giants' offense against his former team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was more definitive in his phrasing, as he reported that McCoy "will" start Sunday. Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle) previously missed Week 13 against Seattle, a game in which McCoy mustered up 101 passing yards and a 1:1 TD:INT ratio. Former Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens is also set to call plays Sunday, while Jabrill Peppers (selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns) will draw his usual start at safety.