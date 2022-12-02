Bellinger (eye) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Bellinger isn't in the clear yet as he draws closer to the end of his recovery from the fractured left eye socket that he sustained back in Week 7. So far, he's missed four games as a result of the injury and subsequent surgery, but three capped practices in a row this week at least has given him a chance to return Sunday. If the Giants clear him ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Bellinger may be eased in due to the relatively steady play of fellow tight end Lawrence Cager over the last three outings.
