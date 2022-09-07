Bellinger (concussion) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Bellinger didn't need long to pass through concussion protocol after suffering the injury Aug. 28 in the Giants' final preseason game. He got most of the first-team snaps at tight end throughout the preseason, and while he didn't do much with them, Bellinger could be the Week 1 starter at what looks like the team's weakest position. Behind him the Giants have only 27-year-old Tanner Hudson and 25-year-old Chris Myarick, a duo with eight combined catches in the NFL. Bellinger is listed with the starters on the team's first depth chart of the regular season.