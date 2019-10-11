Jones completed 15 of 31 passes for 161 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday. He also rushed twice for eight yards

Jones and the Giants put up a valiant fight for three quarters, but ultimately, they fell by multiple touchdowns to the defending champs like the majority of teams seem to. The rookie's first two interceptions came in the first half in his own territory, with the second eventually leading to a Patriots touchdown. However, the third pick short-circuited New York's first drive of the second half at New England's 30-yard line, with Stephen Gilmore snagging a pass intended for Rhett Ellison. Jones was naturally hamstrung by the absences of Sterling Shepard (concussion), Evan Engram (knee), Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion), which left him significantly short on weapons. Jones has now thrown six interceptions over his last three starts after a spectacular debut against the Buccaneers in Week 3, a trend he'll look to reverse against the Cardinals in Week 7 a week from Sunday.