Jones (knee) said Thursday he anticipates starting Week 1, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Jones has been participating in 7-on-7 drills at OTAs and said "I don't have any doubt about it" when asked whether he'd suit up to take on the Vikings in Week 1. Additionally, he's already shed his knee brace in workouts, and all signs are that his recovery from a right ACL tear is proceeding smoothly. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason, but that may not give him significant job security if he logs an uninspiring 2024 campaign given both his injury history, and his terrible start to the 2023 season. It may not even be out of the realm of possibility that Drew Lock pushes for the Giants' starting gig, should he log a strong offseason.