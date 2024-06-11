Jones (knee) isn't participating in 11-on-11 drills at June minicamp but said Tuesday "I expect to be ready to go first day of training camp," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones said his right knee feels "really good" coming off ACL surgery, and that his cuts now feel cleaner than earlier in spring activities. Back in OTAs, Jones managed to shed his knee brace and take part in some 7-on-7 drills, so by all metrics his recovery progress remains encouraging. The Giants remain committed to Jones as an uncontested starter with Drew Lock positioned in a clear backup role, but this could well be a make-or-break season for the 2019 first-round pick.