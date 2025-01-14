Jones (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's NFC wild-card game against the Rams but will serve as the Vikings emergency third-string quarterback, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jones joined the Vikings' practice squad in late November after being released by the Giants. He wasn't elevated to Minnesota's active roster during the regular season, but he was signed to the active roster this past Tuesday. As the emergency quarterback, Jones will not be allowed to play Monday unless starter Sam Darnold and backup Nick Mullens were both to be taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.