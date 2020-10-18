Jones completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. He also rushed seven times for 74 yards.

Jones' final numbers tell the tale of yet another underwhelming performance for the Giants' air attack, but the second-year quarterback was at least able to keep his mistakes to a minimum and also took just one sack. Jones' one touchdown pass came on an impressive throw in the left corner of the end zone to Darius Slayton, a 23-yard scoring toss that extended New York's lead to two possessions late in the first quarter. That served as the highlight of the afternoon for Jones, however, who's disappointed fantasy managers by not coming close to eclipsing the 279-yard effort he mustered in Week 1 against the Steelers. With a forgettable 2:5 TD:INT on the season, Jones will look to give a significant boost to his numbers at the expense of the Eagles in a Thursday night Week 7 matchup.