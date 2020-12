Jones (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Jones was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday, never quite making it to full participation. Even so, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network both believe Jones is on track to play. The Giants have a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday in Baltimore, with Colt McCoy on hand to make the start if Jones is a surprise inactive.