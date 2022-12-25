Slayton caught four of six targets for 79 yards in Saturday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

While he was a distant fourth in catches and targets for the Giants, Slayton finished the day just 11 receiving yards behind Richie James for the team lead. Since emerging as a key member of an injury-ravaged receiving corps in Week 5, Slayton has topped 60 yards seven times in 11 games, giving him a solid fantasy floor heading into a Week 17 meeting with the Colts.