Slayton said Thursday that he had surgery on his right thumb after the conclusion of the regular season but should be ready to play "by the time it matters," Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Slayton posted to his personal X account Jan. 10 implying that he dealt with a right hand injury throughout the campaign, and it appears that his thumb was the source of the issue. Despite the injury, the fifth-year wideout played in every game for the Giants this season, leading the club with 79 targets (of which he caught 60) and 770 receiving yards while hauling in four touchdowns. If his thumb heals as expected, and depending on what changes the Giants make in the offseason, Slayton could head into the 2024 campaign as the team's No. 1 wideout.