Slayton caught four of six targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams.

Slayton got free for his second long touchdown reception in the last two games, and this one was even longer than his 69-yard score against the Eagles in Week 16. The big play threat had only one touchdown all season prior to this hot stretch, but Slayton will have a nice opportunity to keep the late-season surge going in Week 18, when the Giants face the struggling Eagles defense again.