Slayton caught four of six targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-25 loss to the Rams.
Slayton got free for his second long touchdown reception in the last two games, and this one was even longer than his 69-yard score against the Eagles in Week 16. The big play threat had only one touchdown all season prior to this hot stretch, but Slayton will have a nice opportunity to keep the late-season surge going in Week 18, when the Giants face the struggling Eagles defense again.
More News
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Posts best line of season•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Leading receiver for losing side•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Quiet performance in Week 14•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Suits up but held in check Week 12•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Surprisingly active Sunday•
-
Giants' Darius Slayton: Listed as doubtful•