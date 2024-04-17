Slayton (thumb) -- who is reportedly seeking a contract extension -- hasn't reported to the Giants' voluntary workouts, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

The report notes that Slayton, who led the team with 770 receiving yards (on 50 catches) in 17-regular season games in 2023, has attended the Giants' voluntary offseason program in the past. The 27-year-old wideout is in line to earn $6.2 million in the final year of his contract with New York this coming season, but evidently Slayton is looking to amend those terms. At this stage, the 2019 fifth-rounder -- who is bouncing back from an offseason procedure on his right thumb -- is poised to retain a key role in a Giants' WR corps that also currently includes Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, with further depth likely to arrive via the upcoming NFL draft.