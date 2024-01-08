Slayton caught five of seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Eagles.

The wideout tied Wan'Dale Robinson and Darren Waller for the team lead with five grabs each, but Slayton was the only Giants' receiver to get into the end zone, connecting with Tyrod Taylor on a 19-yard score late in the second quarter. Slayton tied his career high with 50 catches in 2023 and set a new personal best with 770 receiving yards, but the Giants could do a lot of housecleaning on the roster in the offseason, and it's not clear if the 26-year-old is part of their future plans.