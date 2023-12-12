Slayton finished Monday's 24-22 win against Green Bay with two catches on two targets for 14 yards.

Slayton had his second straight subpar performance as a pass catcher, equaling the number of receptions he hauled in Week 12 against New England and finishing with two fewer yards. The veteran wideout appeared to have a breakout with four catches for 82 yards and a touchdown Week 11 versus Washington, but he hasn't been able to follow that up with significant production. Slayton has been plagued by inconsistency throughout the campaign, so it's hard to trust him in fantasy lineups.