Slayton had four receptions on eight targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 24-6 loss to New Orleans.

Slayton finished as the Giants' leading receivier on a low-volume passing day, producing modest fantasy results in the process. The 63 yards represented the No. 1 wideout's third highest yardage total through 14 games this season, highlighting how anemic the Giants' offense has been in 2023. Slayton should continue to operate as New York's top receiver against Philadelphia next Monday, but his fantasy appeal remains limited to those in deeper formats.