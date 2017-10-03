Rodgers-Cromartie recorded a half-sack to go along with three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Rodgers-Cromartie recorded the sack along with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul on a 3rd-and-10 late in the third quarter. The veteran cornerback saw the field for 52 snaps (81%) in the contest. He figures to see a similar workload going forward.