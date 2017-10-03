Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Tallies half-sack in loss
Rodgers-Cromartie recorded a half-sack to go along with three tackles (two solo) in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Rodgers-Cromartie recorded the sack along with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul on a 3rd-and-10 late in the third quarter. The veteran cornerback saw the field for 52 snaps (81%) in the contest. He figures to see a similar workload going forward.
More News
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Likely to play in slot•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Slated for increased role•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Makes his return Monday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Free from Wednesday's injury report•
-
Giants' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Limited in Monday's win•
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...