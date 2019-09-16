Giants' Eli Manning: Could lose starting job?

Speaking to the media Monday, coach Pat Shurmur declined an opportunity to commit to Manning as his starting quarterback, Kimberly Jones of NFL Network reports. "He's been our starter to this point," Shurmur said. "I'm not ready to talk about that."

Shurmur even acknowledged that his failure to commit to Manning will lead to speculation. The Giants aren't ready to announce a decision, but it sounds like they're at least discussing the possibility of starting Daniel Jones in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. The 38-year-old Manning has managed just 6.2 YPA through two games, struggling to make anything happen in an offense with an injury-riddled wideout corps.