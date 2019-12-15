Giants' Eli Manning: Mixed bag in win

Manning completed 20 of 28 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Manning tossed a 51-yard touchdown to Golden Tate in the second quarter and a five-yarder to Darius Slayton in the third. He nearly had another third-quarter score, but receiver Sterling Shepard came up just short of the end zone and Saquon Barkley punched it in on the ground one play later. With some decent weapons around him, the veteran quarterback should get some consideration in two-quarterback formats against the Redskins in Week 16, assuming Daniel Jones (ankle) isn't reinserted under center over Manning.