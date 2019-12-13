Giants' Eli Manning: Getting another start
Manning will replace Daniel Jones (ankle) as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
This could be Manning's final start in a Giants uniform, or at least his last time getting the nod at MetLife Stadium. If so, he's in a nice position to out with a bang, facing a Miami defense that's given up the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, including 31 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores in 13 games. Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate and Darius Slayton give Manning a nice group of pass-catching weapons, though tight ends Evan Engram (foot) and Rhett Ellison (concussion) both will be out for another week.
