Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two TDs in return
Manning completed 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.
Manning, who was making his first appearance since Week 2, got off to a strong start thanks to wideout Darius Slayton. The rookie first broke a routine tackle en route to a 35-yard score, then breezed by blown coverage on a 55-yard touchdown just prior to halftime. The latter reception marked Manning's longest completion of this season, but the 38-year-old struggled to produce much in the second half. While New York's sputtering offense ultimately contributed toward a narrow defeat, Manning figures to remain at the helm should Daniel Jones (ankle) stay sidelined in Week 15, when a matchup against the Dolphins could favor the Giants' passing attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14,...
-
Top Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Walking wounded
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Believe It or Not: Benching Rodgers?
Heath Cummings goes through the biggest storylines from Week 14, focusing on what matters for...
-
Early Waivers: No fluke
The 49ers have produced tons of Fantasy points for running backs, and it finally looks like...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...