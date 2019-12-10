Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two TDs in return

Manning completed 15 of 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-17 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Manning, who was making his first appearance since Week 2, got off to a strong start thanks to wideout Darius Slayton. The rookie first broke a routine tackle en route to a 35-yard score, then breezed by blown coverage on a 55-yard touchdown just prior to halftime. The latter reception marked Manning's longest completion of this season, but the 38-year-old struggled to produce much in the second half. While New York's sputtering offense ultimately contributed toward a narrow defeat, Manning figures to remain at the helm should Daniel Jones (ankle) stay sidelined in Week 15, when a matchup against the Dolphins could favor the Giants' passing attack.