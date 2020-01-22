Giants' Eli Manning: Plans to retire
Manning will hold a press conference Friday to announce his retirement from professional football, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Manning reportedly didn't intend to return to the Giants in 2020 as a backup, but he gave some thought to exploring free agency if the opportunity existed to compete for a starting job. It didn't take him long to decide against that second option, with the 39-year-old perhaps realizing he would be the underdog in any of these theoretical job battles. He'll step away from the game with two Super Bowl rings and a career 117-117 record as a starter in the regular season, with his good health and longevity atop the Giants' depth chart allowing him to rank seventh in NFL history in passing yards (57,023) and passing touchdowns (366). Meanwhile, New York will move forward with Daniel Jones as its signal-caller.
More News
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Non-committal on future in NFL•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Cedes starting job to Daniel Jones•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Mixed bag in win•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Getting another start•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Unclear if another start is on tap•
-
Giants' Eli Manning: Throws two TDs in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.