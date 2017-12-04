Giants' Eli Manning: Likely returning to starting job

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo is expected to name Manning as the starter for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Giants co-owner John Mara said the final decision will be up to Spagnuolo, who has no real incentive to start anyone besides Manning. The team's decision to bench Manning for Geno Smith was widely criticized, perhaps even contributing to the dismissals Monday of former head coach Ben McAdoo and former general manager Jerry Reese. While the Giants' long-term future at the position remains murky, Manning likely will get the nod in Week 14 for a home game against a shaky Dallas defense. With Evan Engram and Sterling Shepard both healthy, it's a good spot for Manning to make the case that he isn't totally washed up.