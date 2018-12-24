Giants' Eli Manning: Starting Week 17

Coach Pat Shurmur called Manning the Giants' starting quarterback for Week 17 against the Cowboys, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Consequently, Shurmur squashed speculation about whether 2018 fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta will earn a start in his first pro season. When asked whether Lauletta will see game action for the second time this season, Shurmur replied, "We'll see." Shurmur's decision is not a surprise, considering Manning is on the doorstep of 4,000 yards for the fourth time in five seasons and is posting his best yards per attempt (7.5) since 2011. On the other hand, the Giants are out of postseason contention, so it wouldn't surprise if Manning's backup makes an appearance Sunday, whether it be Lauletta or Alex Tanney.

