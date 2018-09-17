Giants' Eli Manning: Struggles continue

Manning completed 33 of 44 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Cowboys. He added four rushing yards on three carries.

Manning was at the mercy of his underwhelming offensive line in this one, frequently throwing check-down after check-down without leading his team to a single point in its first six possessions. The quarterback was ultimately sacked six times before the final whistle and never proved effective moving the ball through the air until garbage time. While his fantasy stock will continue to be buoyed by the impressive talent around him at each skill position, it may prove difficult for Manning to take advantage of his tools if he isn't allowed much time in the pocket.