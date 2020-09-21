Gano made two of three field goals and his lone extra-point attempt in Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Bears.

Gano missed a 57-yard field goal wide left in the waning seconds of the first half, a mistake that is highlighted further by the Giants' four-point loss in which they were on the 10-yard line as time expired. Still, Gano has a strong track record, and his job won't be in jeopardy at this time. He'll look to bounce back in Week 3 versus the 49ers' depleted defense, although the Giants' offense will be without Saquon Barkley (knee) and possibly Sterling Shepard (toe) as well.