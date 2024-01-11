Gano (knee) finished the campaign with an 11-for-17 mark on field-goal attempts while making all eight of his extra-point tries over eight contests.

Gano's season began ominously when he missed both of his field-goal tries (though one was blocked) in a blowout loss to Dallas in Week 1. The veteran kicker bounced back over his subsequent five games but suffered a left knee injury prior to Week 7, and he hit just one of four field-goal attempts over the next two weeks before landing on IR and remaining there for the remainder of the campaign. Gano was outstanding in his first three seasons with New York, going 89-for-97 on field-goal attempts (91.8 percent), which included a 20-for-25 mark from 50 yards and beyond. He's signed through 2026 and is a good candidate to bounce back upon returning next year.