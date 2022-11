The Giants claimed Hodgins off waivers from the Bills on Wednesday, Dan Salomone of Giants.com reports.

Hodgins was waived by Buffalo on Tuesday and claimed by New York on Wednesday. The Giants recently traded Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs and are still dealing with injuries to Richie James (concussion), Kenny Golladay (knee), Sterling Shepard (knee) and Collin Johnson (Achilles), so Hodgins figures to provide depth at wideout but isn't expected to garner a major offensive role.