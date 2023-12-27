Hodgins was not targeted in the Giants' Week 17 loss to the Eagles on Monday.

For the second straight week, Hodgins completed a game without logging any receptions. He received one target last Sunday versus New Orleans before being shut out entirely against Philadelphia. Hodgins came down with an illness over the weekend that may have impacted his production Monday, but even when healthy this season he's failed to make a meaningful impact. Hodgins hasn't had more than three catches or 24 receiving yards in a game since Week 2, and he's been held without a reception seven times over 13 contests during that span.