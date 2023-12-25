Hodgins (illness) is active Monday against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Hodgins fell ill Sunday, prompting his late addition to the team's injury report a day ahead of their Week 16 divisional clash. However, the 25-year-old has made enough progress in the last 24 hours that he'll take the field and work to contribute in the passing game from the lower end of the Giants' wide receiver depth chart.
