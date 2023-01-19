Hodgins (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game at Philadelphia, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Hodgins was listed as limited on all three of the Giants' injury reports this week, but his ankle issue won't stop him from suiting up for the second round of the postseason. Since landing with the team prior to Week 10, he's been one of its top three wide receivers along with Darius Slayton and Richie James, gathering in 41 of 51 targets for 456 yards and five touchdowns over the past nine games.