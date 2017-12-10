Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could be true game-time decision Sunday

The Giants aren't expected to determine Pierre-Paul's (finger) availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys until after the defensive end goes through warmups, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

With that in mind, Graziano is labeling Pierre-Paul's Week 14 status as a "50/50 situation," and one that isn't likely to gain clarity until the Giants release their inactives 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff. Given the 2-10 Giants' place in the standings, Pierre-Paul could see his snap count limited if he plays Sunday and would likely wear a club, which may be enough reason for those who have relied on him in IDP settings this season to look elsewhere for assistance this week.