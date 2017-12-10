Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Gains clearance to play Sunday
Pierre-Paul (finger) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Pierre-Paul's injury restricted him to just one limited practice this week, but after warming up Sunday without any apparent issues, he'll receive clearance to play. It wouldn't be surprising if the 2-10 Giants limited Pierre-Paul's snap count more than usual as a result of the injury, however, so the defensive end may not represent an appealing option this week in IDP formats.
