Breida rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for one yard in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Stepping in for Saquon Barkley (ankle), Breida somewhat unsurprisingly ended up with sparse opportunities on the ground against a 49ers team that overmatched the Giants on both sides of the ball. The veteran did manage to salvage his fantasy night to an extent with an eight-yard touchdown rush with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, his first rushing score since Week 11 of last season. A report earlier Thursday indicated Barkley's injury is specifically a high-ankle sprain, which portends a potential multi-game absence. However, whether Breida will have another shot as the primary early-down back in a Week 4 home matchup against the Seahawks on Monday night, Oct. 2 remains to be seen.