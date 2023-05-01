Breida will have additional competition for carries behind Saquon Barkley this season in rookie Eric Gray, whom the Giants took in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Barkley was given the franchise tag in the offseason, though New York plans to continue contract talks with the star running back in hopes of coming to an agreement on a contract extension. If that doesn't come to fruition, Gray may immediately be viewed as Barkley's future replacement, which could prompt the team to get him a few more carries along the way during his rookie campaign. Breida figures to remain the primary backup to Barkley, though the latter was such a workhorse last season -- he tallied 295 carries (fourth-most in the league) and 76 targets (sixth-most among RBs) -- that no ball carrier behind him received substantial playing time. Breida posted modest production with 54 rushes for 220 yards and a touchdown along with 20 catches for 118 yards and no TDs. Barring an injury to Barkley, he'll likely be in line for similar usage in 2023, though that could drop if Gray impresses the coaching staff enough to merit expanded opportunity.