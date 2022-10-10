Breida rushed four times for 14 yards and corralled both of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over Green Bay in Week 5.

Breida didn't get his first touch until near the end of the first half, gaining three yards on a handoff from fellow running back Saquon Barkley to push the Giants down to the two-yard line. He saw more opportunity near the end of the third quarter and into the fourth after Barkley temporarily departed with a shoulder issue, and Breida turned his first catch of the campaign into a 13-yard gain on a drive that ended with a Gary Brightwell rushing touchdown. Breida continued in the contest on New York's next drive and added a 10-yard rush, though Barkley soon returned and ended the possession with a rushing touchdown. Breida finished the contest with a season-high yardage total, but it's clear that his role will continue to be minor as long as Barkley is able to take the field.