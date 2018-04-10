Giants' Odell Beckham: Stays in New York another day

Beckham (ankle) was present at the Giants facility as of Tuesday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Beckham's attendance at the first voluntary workout of the offseason program Monday was painted as a brief visit to "check in, work out in the gym and meet with some people," according to Josina Anderson of ESPN. Thereafter, Beckham was expected to return to California while his representation and the Giants discuss a desired lofty contract extension. Perhaps the meeting with Pat Shurmur and the new coaching staff exceeded expectations, or Beckham himself had a change of heart. Speculation aside, Beckham likely will resume his typical offseason regimen in Los Angeles in the near future as he continues rehabbing the broken left ankle that contained the wideout to four appearances in 2017.