Ellison (concussion) did not practice Thursday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Ellison has missed two straight contests due to a lingering head injury, and he's yet to make tangible progress in his recovery. He'll need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before suiting up. With top tight end Evan Engram (foot) hopeful to retake the field versus Philadelphia on Monday, Ellison could be relegated to a depth role when he does return.

