Giants' Rhett Ellison: Nothing special as starter
Ellison caught all three of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.
Ellison set a new season high for receiving yards as usual starter Evan Engram sat out due to a foot injury, but owners need not rush to the waiver wire for the tight end. Engram will have an opportunity to heal up during New York's Week 11 bye, and Ellison showed that he's not a must-own guy even when Engram sits.
