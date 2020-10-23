Barkley is scheduled to undergo surgery next Thursday to repair the torn ACL in his right knee, Andrea Kremer of NFL Network reports.

Though Barkley suffered the season-ending injury back on Sept. 20, he's delayed surgery more than a month while recovering from a less severe MCL strain in the same knee. With his MCL having now healed, Barkley should be at lower risk for any complications with his ACL reconstruction, leaving both the Giants and his doctors hopeful that he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp next year. Since Barkley went down with the knee injury, the Giants have leaned on Devonta Freeman as their main option in the backfield, but he's managed only 3.2 yards per carry across 54 totes through five outings.