Shepard (rib) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against Dallas, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard will close out the regular season in a favorable matchup, after posting season highs for targets (12), catches (nine) and yards (77) in last week's loss to Baltimore. He missed the first Cowboys-Giants matchup back in Week 5, which was Darius Slayton's best game (eight catches for 129 yards) of the year. Shepard figures to spend a lot of time in the slot Sunday afternoon, as Golden Tate (calf) is doubtful to play.