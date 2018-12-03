Giants' Sterling Shepard: Dealing with rib pain

Shepard (ribs) received good news from X-rays and a CT scan, but he did say Monday that he's dealing with some pain, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Shepard was taken out of Sunday's 30-27 win over Chicago in the second quarter, but he rejoined the contest after halftime and finished with four catches for 28 yards on six targets. The injury might explain why the sure-handed wide receiver was unable to come down with a diving catch attempt in the end zone during the overtime period. Whatever the case, Shepard has now fallen shy of 40 yards in five consecutive games since his 167-yard explosion against the Falcons in Week 7. He'll be a tough man to trust for Week 14 at Washington, even if the rib injury dissipates before Sunday.