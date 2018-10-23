Giants' Sterling Shepard: Goes off in defeat
Shepard caught five of eight targets for 167 yards in Monday night's 23-20 loss to the Falcons.
Shepard's career-high yardage mark came thanks to a pair of catches of 50-plus yards. He helped get New York in scoring territory with a 53-yard gain on the team's first drive of the second half, then set up a touchdown with a 58-yard bomb on the Giants' final offensive series. In doing so, Shepard has now topped 75 yards in four of his last five games, bringing his season average to just slightly below that figure per game. With impressive consistency of late, Shepard -- and the Giants' passing game at large -- will now hope to score more touchdowns, as he boasts just two going into Week 8 versus the Redskins.
