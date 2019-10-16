Giants' Sterling Shepard: Limited in practice Wednesday

Shepard (concussion) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Shepard is dealing with his second concussion of the campaign, so even though he's been cleared for on-field work, the Giants likely will exercise caution as he goes through his recovery. As a result, his status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals is murky at best.

