Giants' Sterling Shepard: Listed as limited participant

Shepard (illness) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants didn't actually hold a practice, but they're guessing that Shepard would've participated in some capacity if they had done so. He was held out of Sunday's 12-9 win over the Chiefs due to migraines that cropped up Saturday. It won't be a surprise if he's back for Thursday's game against Washington, but the situation likely will need to be monitored up until inactive lists are released approximately 90 minutes prior to the 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Thanksgiving.