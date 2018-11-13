Giants' Sterling Shepard: Quiet game, despite game-winning TD

Shepard caught two of his three targets for nine yards, but one of them was the game-winning touchdown against the 49ers Monday night. He also had one carry for 27 yards.

The Giants are a low-octane offense with Eli Manning under center, and Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley are the top priorities. Shepard and Evan Engram are next in line, but sometimes there's not enough to go around.