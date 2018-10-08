Jaguars' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Scheduled for surgery
Seferian-Jenkins is scheduled for surgery on the core muscle injury that landed him on on injured reserve, ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco reports.
The Jaguars hope to get their top tight end back before the end of the season, though he won't be eligible to return from IR until Week 14 at Tennessee. The team will rely on James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul in the meantime, with a lack of pass-catching talent at tight end hinting at a heavy reliance on wide receivers and running backs in the passing game. That had already been the case even with everyone healthy, as Seferian-Jenkins has caught just 11 of 19 targets for 90 yards and a score through five games. Paul made some noise in Sunday's 30-14 loss to Kansas City, catching seven of nine targets for 65 yards in a game that saw Blake Bortles attempt 61 passes.
