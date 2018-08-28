Jaguars' Ben Koyack: Back at practice
Koyack (knee) was seen participating in both team and individual drills during Tuesday's practice, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Koyack was sidelined for Monday's practice due to a knee injury, but it looks like it was a minor one given his immediate return. Koyack is expected to begin the regular season as the No. 3 tight end behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul.
