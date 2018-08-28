Koyack (knee) was seen participating in both team and individual drills during Tuesday's practice, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Koyack was sidelined for Monday's practice due to a knee injury, but it looks like it was a minor one given his immediate return. Koyack is expected to begin the regular season as the No. 3 tight end behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul.