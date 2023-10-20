Kirk secured all six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown and lost a fumble in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Kirk led the Jaguars in receptions and receiving yards on the night, with his 44-yard catch and run just before the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter ultimately proving to be the difference in the game. The reception was Kirk's second of over 40 yards this season and helped atone for a first-quarter lost fumble that didn't lead to any points for New Orleans. Kirk's yardage total was his highest since Week 2, and he'll next take on the inconsistent Steelers secondary during a Week 8 road matchup a week from Sunday.